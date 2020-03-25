Kids with a passion for role-play will love this LEGO® City Police Helicopter Chase playset, featuring a police helicopter with a working magnet chain. Young law enforcers can join LEGO City TV hero Sam Grizzled in his bid to protect the city from master crook Snake Rattler. And with a toy getaway truck, motorcycle and police ATV in the mix, the scene is set for action-packed adventures! Cool toy for kids: You'll find building instructions for this LEGO City building toy in the box. Or you can hop online and download Instructions PLUS, part of the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. This interactive building guide, with amazing zoom and rotate viewing tools, quickly turns budding LEGO builders into master builders! Realistic role-play adventures: LEGO City police sets deliver an exciting build and play experience with models and characters that depict real city life in a fun and imaginative way.

Model:60243