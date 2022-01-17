Inspire youngsters and adults with this 75257 LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon model. This brick-built version of this iconic Corellian freighter starship features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. The top panels also open out to reveal a detailed interior in which kids will love to play out scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie featuring Star Wars characters Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O. This iconic set also makes a great collectible toy for any fan.