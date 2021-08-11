Kids can build Bowser’s iconic Airship to display and enhance their LEGO® Super Mario™ universe with this Expansion Set (71391). The ship can be arranged in ‘flying mode’ or folded out in ‘course mode’, and players must overcome challenges such as Bowser’s Mecha Hand and a POW Block to pop a Rocky Wrench from its hiding place. (Note: the 71360 or 71387 Starter Course is required for play.)

