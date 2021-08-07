Make the LEGO® Super Mario™ universe extra exciting for kids with this Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (71390). It features buildable rotating platforms that spin by turning LEGO® Mario™ and/or LEGO® Luigi™ (figures not included) on the connected stand. Use the Skewer to knock the 2 Reznor figures off the rotating platforms and rescue the Blue Toad from the top. The set also includes a seesawing Grrrol, ? Block and a Special Pipe: Speed Run for speed challenges. (Note: the 71360 or 71387 StarterCourse is required for play.)

Teaming up is fun: Kids can play solo, team up or compete against a friend who has a LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi figure

Unlimited fun: Collectible LEGO Super Mario toy playsets bring family-favorite Super Mariocharacters into the real world and make super gifts for kids

The Starter Courses and Expansion Sets, plus Power-Up Packs, allow fans to build their own unique levels

Children will love the spinning, seesawing, Blue Toad-rescuing and speed challenges when they add this Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (71390) to their LEGO® Super Mario™ universe