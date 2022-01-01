Outdoor living requires something timeless and rugged enough to stand up to the elements. Get the classic look and comfort of a real Adirondack chair. This chair is finished with weather-resistant turquoise paint. Our signature Adirondacks are made with acacia hardwood, and feature a unique fanned plank pattern. Many people have Adirondacks, but not everyone has the premiere Leigh Country Adirondack. The evidence is in the execution.

Large, sturdy, and comfy

Made of Acacia hardwood and finished with a weather-resistant paint

Some assembly required

Model: 38999