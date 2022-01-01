Hover to Zoom
Leigh Country Adirondack Chair - Turquoise
1 ctUPC: 0008507338999
Outdoor living requires something timeless and rugged enough to stand up to the elements. Get the classic look and comfort of a real Adirondack chair. This chair is finished with weather-resistant turquoise paint. Our signature Adirondacks are made with acacia hardwood, and feature a unique fanned plank pattern. Many people have Adirondacks, but not everyone has the premiere Leigh Country Adirondack. The evidence is in the execution.
- Large, sturdy, and comfy
- Made of Acacia hardwood and finished with a weather-resistant paint
- Some assembly required
Model: 38999