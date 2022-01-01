Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Leigh Country Aspen Single Rocker - Natural Finish
1 ctUPC: 0008507395100
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bring your love of nature indoors with the Aspen rocking chair. Made with hardwood acacia, we left the natural wood grain exposed varnish to maintain this rocker's natural look and feel.
- From our Aspen Series collection
- Finished with a clear glossy varnish seal
- Assembly required-assembly tools and hardware included