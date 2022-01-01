Our end table is the perfect choice to complete your seating area with a spot for a pitcher of lemonade or a couple of glasses of sweet tea. Made from the same pine and fir as our rockers, this Char-Log end table has the solid construction and quality you deserve. Each piece is handcrafted for that one-of-a-kind look. This pairs well with any of our Char-Log Rockers or Chairs! (Sold separately). The Char-Log Series from Leigh Country features a naturally charred finish. Each log is individually cut, milled, charred, and then polished. All the logs are pre-checked to prevent further cracking from the natural expansion and contraction that occurs with weather changes. They are then sealed with a clear coat of varnish for a glossy finish. To extend the life of your product, and protect the charred finish, please use in a covered space.

Made from pine and fir woods

Quick and easy assembly-tools, hardware, and instruction included

Sealed with a clear coat of varnish after the charred process is done