Leigh Country Classic Adirondack Chair - Red
1 ctUPC: 0008507339002
Product Details
Get the classic look and comfort of a red finished adirondack chair. Our signature adirondacks are made with acacia hardwood, and feature a fanned plank pattern back with contoured seating for comfort. Excellent seats for lounging by the fire or bringing to the pool or beach!
- Painted with weather-resistant red paint
- Some assembly required
- Includes assembly tools and hardware
Model: 39002