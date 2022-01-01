Hover to Zoom
Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain
1 ctUPC: 0008507385180
Product Details
Our Heartland end table is the perfect choice to complete your seating area with a spot for a pitcher of lemonade or a couple of glasses of sweet tea. This end table has a natural stain and is made of dense hardwood for strength and durability. The natural materials in every design bring a Midwest charm you’ll want to share.
- Natural stain finish
- Made of dense hardwood for strength and durability
- Some assembly required