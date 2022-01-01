Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain Perspective: front
Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain Perspective: left
Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain Perspective: right
Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain Perspective: bottom
Leigh Country Heartland End Table - Natural Stain

1 ctUPC: 0008507385180
Product Details

Our Heartland end table is the perfect choice to complete your seating area with a spot for a pitcher of lemonade or a couple of glasses of sweet tea. This end table has a natural stain and is made of dense hardwood for strength and durability. The natural materials in every design bring a Midwest charm you’ll want to share.

  • Natural stain finish
  • Made of dense hardwood for strength and durability
  • Some assembly required