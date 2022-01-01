Hover to Zoom
Leigh Country Metal Welcome Bench - Bronze
1 ctUPC: 0008507394101
Product Details
Take a break from your busy schedule and relax with this charming metal bench. Perfect for any garden path, patio or outdoor space, it features an inviting Welcome design across the back so that everyone feels comfortable and at home.
- Powder coated steel tubing frame
- Cast aluminum back with "Welcome" design across the back
- Assembly required
- Includes tools and hardware
Model: 94101