Leigh Country Natural Finish Aspen End Table Perspective: front
Leigh Country Natural Finish Aspen End Table Perspective: left
Leigh Country Natural Finish Aspen End Table Perspective: right
Leigh Country Natural Finish Aspen End Table

1 ctUPC: 0008507395152
Our end table is the perfect choice to complete your seating area with a spot for a pitcher of lemonade or a couple of glasses of sweet tea. Made from the same pine and fir as our rockers, this Aspen end table has the solid construction and natural look you deserve. Each piece is hand-crafted for that one-of-a-kind look.

  • Made with pine and fir wood
  • Clear varnish finish to seal the natural wood
  • Quick and easy assembly, tools and hardware included
  • 24 inches length x 20.5 inches width x 18.1 inches height

Model: TX 95152