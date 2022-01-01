Modern, elegant and made with natural hardwood Acacia, this Sequoia collection patio set has wide seating and an ergonomic back which is designed for maximum comfort. Each chair comes with polyester woven cushions for soft and supportive seating and the wood is sanded and stained for a smooth finish. This set is the perfect piece for the poolside, porch, patio or indoor/outdoor living space.

Made of Acacia hardwood

Polyester cushions included

Quick and easy assembly