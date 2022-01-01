Hover to Zoom
Leight Country Heartland Single Rocker - White
This Heartland rocker will provide a mid-west charm to any porch, patio or indoor living space. Made of dense hardwood for strength and durability, this rocker has a natural stain and 5 slat back like the classic porch rockers of old. Own a little piece of the heartland with this pleasant piece.
- Made of dense hardwood for strength and durability
- Finished with white weather-resistant paint
- Assembly required-assembly tools and hardware included