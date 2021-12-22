Crisp weiss beer gets a little lift from an enticing blend of blackberries, elderberries and loganberries that are all indigenous to Wisconsin. Our Leinenkugel’s® Berry Weiss brings them together for a flavor that’s deliciously different and available all year long. Winner of the 2004 Bronze Medal and 2007 Gold Medal for Fruit and Vegetable Beer at the Great American Beer Festival®. Fruit, berry, wheat beer, day drinking, holiday. Fruity & Flavorful. 4.7% ABV.

