Leinenkugel's® Berry Weiss Beer
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410025505
Crisp weiss beer gets a little lift from an enticing blend of blackberries, elderberries and loganberries that are all indigenous to Wisconsin. Our Leinenkugel’s® Berry Weiss brings them together for a flavor that’s deliciously different and available all year long. Winner of the 2004 Bronze Medal and 2007 Gold Medal for Fruit and Vegetable Beer at the Great American Beer Festival®. Fruit, berry, wheat beer, day drinking, holiday. Fruity & Flavorful. 4.7% ABV.
- Leinenkugel's® Berry Weiss is a lager fruit beer
- Crisp weiss beer with a blend of Wisconsin berries
- Easy drinking beer with beery forward flavor, perfectly refreshing anytime of the day
- Refreshing wheat beer, perfect for your favorite holidays; including Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Winter Holidays, and New Year's
- 2004 Bronze Medal and 2007 Gold Medal for Fruit and Vegetable Beer at the Great American Beer Festival