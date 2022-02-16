Hover to Zoom
Lemi Shine® Fresh Lemon Scent Dish Detergent Booster
12 ozUPC: 0070307422874
Lemi Shine® Booster removes the toughest spots & film. Hard water may be the reason your clean dishes have a lackluster appearance. Lemi Shine® Booster solves this problem. Combined with your auto dish detergent, Lemi Shine® Booster removes spots, stains, and film during themain wash cycle.
- Detergent Booster
- Made in USA