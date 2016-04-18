Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lemi Shine Glass & Surface Cleaner
28 fl ozUPC: 0070307442010
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Lemi Shine® Glass & Surface Cleaner with GunkGuard™ combines a streak free shine with a smudge and dust resistant barrier leaving surfaces cleaner longer. Powered by 100% natural citric extracts and safe to use in every area of your home. You never knew your glass could look this good.
- GUNKGUARD is a natural polymer that creates an invisible, protective layer on surfaces to resist new messes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Deionized Water , Ethanol , Amphoteric Modified Starch , Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate , Mit / Bit , Sodium Citrate , Fragrance ( Includes D-limonene ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More