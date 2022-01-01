Lever 2000 Original Bar Soap has grown with the family and it continues to makes you feel refreshingly clean. What better way to wake up and start your busy day, than with an energizing shower with Lever 2000 Original Bar Soap? Lever Original Bar Soap helps you remove any body odor while providing a fresh, light, clean scent experience during your shower that will be sure to help you start your day right. Lever 2000 Original Bar Soap has deep, yet gentle cleansers that leave you feeling refreshed after each use. This gentle bar soap cleanser is perfect for your whole family to use. Our advanced formula contains the original fragrance and has an optimal combination of skin hydrators and sunflower seed oil that won’t dry out your skin. This fragrance formulation is known to have hydrating qualities, to make your family’s skin feel great. Lever 2000 Original Bar Soap that will leave your skin naturally healthy and hydrated, so you can tackle the day!

Helps you feel refreshingly clean

Effectively washes away bacteria and dirt

This bar of soap is formulated with the original fragrance from Lever 2000

Leaves your skin feeling revitalized and invigorated

Great for all body parts, and is gentle enough to use as a facial cleanser