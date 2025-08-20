Hover to Zoom
Libbey Selene 6-in-1 Server - Clear
11.6 inUPC: 0003100950022
Serve up your favorite dishes in contemporary style with this six-in-one server. The base acts as a cake or pie stand, with the protection of a covered dome. Or flip the base for a segmented veggie and fruit tray with dip, or chip and salsa platter, which can also be conveniently covered. Finally, the dome doubles as a punch or salad bowl, and rests securely on the platter that holds garnishes, fruits, or snacks. The serving possibilities are endless, making this the go-to platter for your events. It's so versatile you may want more than one!
- 6 convenient ways to serve in 1
- Serve up your favorite chips and salsa
- Create a homemade fruit and yogurt tray, or veggies with dip
- Proudly display cakes or pies on a sturdy stand with dome cover
- Dome doubles as a punch or salad bowl and rests on a platter of garnishes, fruits, or veggies
Includes:
- Glass Dome (10.6 x 5.9 Inch)
- Server (11.6 x 3.1 Inch)
Weight: 10 Pound
Model: 55617
Dishwasher Safe: No
Pieces: 2