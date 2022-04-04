Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine delivers deep, rich notes of delicious ripe cherries and red fruits with a hint of plum and spice. This California red wine pairs perfectly with hearty meats and rich dishes. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends. This full bodied red Cabernet Sauvignon wine with a long finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.

One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Larger bottle of wine is ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends

California wine from Liberty Creek Vineyards

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable