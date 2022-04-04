Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine delivers deep, rich notes of delicious ripe cherries and red fruits with a hint of plum and spice. This California red wine pairs perfectly with hearty meats and rich dishes. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends. This full bodied red Cabernet Sauvignon wine with a long finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
- Full bodied red wine with a long finish
- Red wine with rich notes of ripe cherry and plum
- Larger bottle of wine is ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends
- Enjoy this red Cabernet Sauvignon wine with hearty meats and rich dishes
- California wine from Liberty Creek Vineyards
- Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
