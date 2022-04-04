Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: back
Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0008500001129
Product Details

Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine delivers deep, rich notes of delicious ripe cherries and red fruits with a hint of plum and spice. This California red wine pairs perfectly with hearty meats and rich dishes. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends. This full bodied red Cabernet Sauvignon wine with a long finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.

  • One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
  • Full bodied red wine with a long finish
  • Red wine with rich notes of ripe cherry and plum
  • Larger bottle of wine is ideal for entertaining or sharing with family and friends
  • Enjoy this red Cabernet Sauvignon wine with hearty meats and rich dishes
  • California wine from Liberty Creek Vineyards
  • Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122.01
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3.82g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Wine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
