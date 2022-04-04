Hover to Zoom
Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Grigio White Wine 1.5L
1.5 LUPC: 0008500001839
Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Grigio White Wine delivers fresh citrus notes along with green apple notes. Ideal for an outdoor dinner, this California wine pairs perfectly with fresh green salads or light pasta dishes. With a crisp, refreshing finish, this light bodied Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Grigio wine is best served chilled. The larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a large group of friends. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American-made wine.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Grigio White Wine
- Light bodied wine with a crisp, refreshing finish
- Fresh citrus and green apple notes
- Larger wine bottle is ideal for entertaining
- Enjoy this refreshing white wine with salad or pasta dishes
- Best served chilled
- Crisp white wine from California
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable