Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine 1.5L

1.5 LUPC: 0008500001838
Product Details

Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine is rich and fruit forward with notes of fresh cherries and hints of strawberry jam. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness, this wine is perfect to enjoy on its own or with any meal. This larger 1.5 L red wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This medium bodied Pinot Noir smooth red wine with a velvety finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.

  • One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine
  • Medium bodied red wine with a velvety finish
  • Red wine with fruit-forward notes of cherry and hints of strawberry jam
  • This large wine bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends
  • Enjoy this Pinot Noir wine with fish, chicken or pasta
  • Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Disclaimer
