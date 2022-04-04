Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine 1.5L
Product Details
Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine is rich and fruit forward with notes of fresh cherries and hints of strawberry jam. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness, this wine is perfect to enjoy on its own or with any meal. This larger 1.5 L red wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This medium bodied Pinot Noir smooth red wine with a velvety finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine
- Medium bodied red wine with a velvety finish
- Red wine with fruit-forward notes of cherry and hints of strawberry jam
- This large wine bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends
- Enjoy this Pinot Noir wine with fish, chicken or pasta
- Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled
Nutritional Information
Disclaimer
