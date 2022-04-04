Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine is rich and fruit forward with notes of fresh cherries and hints of strawberry jam. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness, this wine is perfect to enjoy on its own or with any meal. This larger 1.5 L red wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This medium bodied Pinot Noir smooth red wine with a velvety finish is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled. Liberty Creek wine is great tasting, everyday American made wine.

One 1.5 L bottle of Liberty Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine

Medium bodied red wine with a velvety finish

Red wine with fruit-forward notes of cherry and hints of strawberry jam

This large wine bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends

Enjoy this Pinot Noir wine with fish, chicken or pasta

Best served at room temperature or slightly chilled