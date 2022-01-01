Libman® Freedom Multi-Surface Concentrated Floor Cleaner Perspective: front
Libman® Freedom Multi-Surface Concentrated Floor Cleaner

16 ozUPC: 0007173604008
Concentrated multi-surface floor cleaner designed to maximize the effectiveness of the Freedom Spray Mop. Pre-dosing compartment makes it easy to fill the tank with the exact amount of cleaner and water. Cleans away dirt and grime on tile, vinyl, wood, linoleum, laminate, marble, and stone. Fills mop 16 times.

  • Fresh citrus scent
  • Saves time and money
  • Fills your Freedom spray mop 16 times

