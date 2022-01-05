Libman® Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Libman® Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Libman® Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Libman® Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom

1 ctUPC: 0007173600904
Purchase Options

Product Details

Libman Indoor/Outdoor Upright Angle BroomHead Width: 13-3/4 in.Product Type: BroomBroom Style: AngleCommercial or Residential: Commercial and ResidentialHandle Length: 56 in.Color: RedNumber in Package: 1 pkBristle Type: StiffBristle Material: Recycled PlasticPackaging Type: PeggedHandle Material: SteelBristle Length: 5.5 in.2 contrasting color bands of PET polymer fibers made from 80%.. See full description for further details