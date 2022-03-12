Libra 3 Quarts Glass Bake Dish with Lid Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Libra 3 Quarts Glass Bake Dish with Lid

1UPC: 0089612691818
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Try out our new range of baking dishes that makes it so easy and convenient to bake and serve The classic designs of our dishes perfectly complement your kitchen and adds that touch of elegance to your bakeware Features . Comfortable Easy Grip Handles. Part of the Kitchen Classics Bakeware Line. Glassware is Microwave Dishwasher Oven and Freezer Safe. Clear Glass Specifications . Holds 3 Quarts 9 x 13 x 2 75

Shipping & Return Information