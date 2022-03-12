Libra Round Glass Storage Set with Lids - 16 Piece Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Libra Round Glass Storage Set with Lids - 16 Piece

16UPC: 0089612600188
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

If you want stylish high quality home storage products at an affordable price then our products will fulfill the needs for all Our products are Trend driven designs and colors coupled with exceptional quality Features . Green Tight Sealing Cover Made of LDP. Round Design Perfect for Wide Variety of Storage Uses. Dishwasher Oven Microwave and Freezer Safe. 16 Piece

Shipping & Return Information