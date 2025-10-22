Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment Perspective: front
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment Perspective: back
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment Perspective: left
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment Perspective: right
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment Perspective: top
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment

6 fl ozUPC: 0008392624300
Located in AISLE 30

Product Details

End your head lice misery in one step! Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment starts killing lice and eggs (nits) on contact.

  • Non-toxic treatment, free of chemical pesticides
  • Works on all hair types
  • Pump spray application saturates quickly
  • Easy to use for self-application
  • Includes professional nit comb to remove eggs
  • Safe for children 6 months and up
  • Kills Lice & Eggs On Contact
  • Non-Toxic
  • Homeopathic
  • One Easy Step
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • Includes Professional Nit Comb