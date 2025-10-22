Hover to Zoom
Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment
6 fl ozUPC: 0008392624300
End your head lice misery in one step! Licefreee Spray!® Instant Head Lice Treatment starts killing lice and eggs (nits) on contact.
- Non-toxic treatment, free of chemical pesticides
- Works on all hair types
- Pump spray application saturates quickly
- Easy to use for self-application
- Includes professional nit comb to remove eggs
- Safe for children 6 months and up
- Kills Lice & Eggs On Contact
- Non-Toxic
- Homeopathic
- One Easy Step
- 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
- Includes Professional Nit Comb