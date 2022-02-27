Hover to Zoom
Life Cinnamon Multigrain Cereal Cup
2.29 ozUPC: 1003000031599
Purchase Options
Product Details
LIFE Cinnamon Cereal is a favorite among consumers of all ages. This convenient single serving package enables you to expand your breakfast bar offerings and provide a unique grab-and-go offering. Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls.
- Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls.
- This convenient single serving package enables you to expand your breakfast bar offerings and provide a unique grab-and-go offering.