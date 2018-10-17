LifeStraw Go is an advanced water bottle with filter that protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, sand, dirt, and cloudiness to improve water taste. The leak-proof, BPA-free bottle is ideal for hiking, camping, travel, outdoor activities, and everyday use.

Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, heavy metals, like lead, chlorine

Long-lasting membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 L) and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons (100 L) of water with proper use and maintenance

Durable and BPA-free, independently lab tested to meet protocols established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International/ANSI

Every fill avoids single use plastic bottled water! Easy to use, easy to clean bottle and cap are dishwasher safe once the filter is removed

