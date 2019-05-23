The LifeStraw Home is a premium water filter pitcher that protects against more than 30 contaminants including bacteria, parasites, chemicals and heavy metals while improving taste. Made from durable, borosilicate glass, the sleek design also features an easy-fill lid.

Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, and chemicals including PFAS, chlorine, organic chemical matter like pesticides and herbicides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

Sleek and sustainable design, made from durable, BPA-free plastic. Easy to use and maintain.

The advanced filtration system reduces chlorine and harmful contaminants for cleaner, better tasting water.

The membrane microfilter lasts 264 gallons (1 year). The activated carbon + ion exchange filter lasts 40 gallons (2 months).

Membrane microfilter protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter Protects Against: Lead, mercury, chromium III, cadmium, copper and other heavy metals as well as chlorine and odors for improved taste