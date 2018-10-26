LifeStraw, the original ultralight backpacking and travel-friendly “straw” water filter, makes contaminated water safe to drink by protecting against bacteria, parasites and microplastics. Drink directly from lakes, rivers and streams or fill a container and use your LifeStraw on the go. The LifeStraw can provide up to 5 years of safe drinking water. Your purchase has impact: one product, one child, one year of safe water.