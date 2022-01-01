Hover to Zoom
LifeStraw Universal Water Bottle Filter Adapter Kit
Turn your favorite water bottle into a powerful water filtration system with the LifeStraw Universal water bottle filter adapter kit – compatible with a variety of popular water bottlesincluding select Nalgene andHydroflask.The filter protects against bacteria, parasites,microplastics, chemicals including chlorineand improves taste. Perfect forcamping, hiking,travel,and everyday use. Your purchase has impact: one product, one child, one year of safe water.
Benefits:
- Includeswaterfilter, narrow and wide mouth caps, standard and sport mouthpieces, leak-proof lid
- Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (includingE.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, dirt, sand, cloudiness; improves taste.
- Compatible withselect models with a minimum bottle height of 7.3 inches fromHydroflask, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak, Nalgene, Contigo, Takeya.
- Your purchase has impact: one purchase, one child, one year ofsafewater.
- Save 8000 single use plastic water bottles: the LifeStraw Universal lastsforthe equivalent of 8000 single use plastic water bottles so you can hike, camp, travel and workout sustainably.