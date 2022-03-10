Immunity Now® Tea helps to fortify your immune system while soothing your mind and body. Holy basil and elderberry help boost strength & stamina. Soothing licorice and calming lavender help to ease tension with a warming brew of flavor that will help keep you balanced and strong.

Herbal Tea

Supports Healthy Immune Function

Fortifying Elderberry

Caffeine Free

Gluten Free

Kosher

Vegan