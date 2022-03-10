Lifestyle Awareness Immunity Now Tea Perspective: front
Immunity Now® Tea helps to fortify your immune system while soothing your mind and body. Holy basil and elderberry help boost strength & stamina. Soothing licorice and calming lavender help to ease tension with a warming brew of flavor that will help keep you balanced and strong.

  • Herbal Tea
  • Supports Healthy Immune Function
  • Fortifying Elderberry
  • Caffeine Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Organic Rosemary Leaf , Organic Thyme Leaf , Organic Lavender Flower , Organic Rose Hip Fruit , Organic Lemon Peel .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

