Lifestyles Maximum Performance Lubricant Perspective: Main

Lifestyles Maximum Performance Lubricant

80 mLUPC: 0007090728202
Product Details

SKYN™ Maximum Performance is a premium silicone base personal lubricant. This non-sticky, fragrance and preservative free, clear formulation gives you an extra-long lasting velvet smoothness feeling..

This product is not a contraceptive and does not contain a spermicide. Compatible with polyisoprene, natural rubber latex. and polyurethane condoms.

  • SKYN Personal Lubricant
  • Feel Everything
  • Maximum Performance
  • Extra Long Lasting
  • Non-Sticky
  • Fragrance & Preservative Free