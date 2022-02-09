Hover to Zoom
Lifeway® Dairy-Free Strawberry Vanilla Cultured Oat Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0001707762032
- 100% whole grain oats
- Contains probiotics
- USDA Organic
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar10g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Pasteurized Cultured Organic Lowfat Milk, Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Organic Blueberry Flavor, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (For Color), Organic Red Beet (For Color), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3.
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More