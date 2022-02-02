Lifeway® Low Fat Blueberry Kefir
Product Details
What is Kefir?
Kefir, known as the Champagne of Dairy, has been enjoyed for over 2000 years. The probiotic cultures found in this bottle may help support immunity and healthy digestion and have contributed to the extensive folklore surrounding this beverage. Referred to in ancient texts, kefir is more than a probiotic superfood; kefir is a storied historic artifact.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pasteurized Lowfat Milk, Nonfat Milk, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Natural Flavor, Grape Juice (For Color), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Live and Active Cultures.B.Reve, B. Lactis, B. Longum, L. Acidophilus, L. Casei, L. Cremoris, L. Lactis, L. Plantarum, L.Reuterl, L. Rhamnosus, S. Diacetylactis, S. Florentinus
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
