Lifeway® Low Fat Strawberry Kefir Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lifeway® Low Fat Strawberry Kefir Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lifeway® Low Fat Strawberry Kefir Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lifeway® Low Fat Strawberry Kefir Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Lifeway® Low Fat Strawberry Kefir

32 fl ozUPC: 0001707710332
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

What Is Kefir?

Kefir, known as the Champagne of Dairy, has been enjoyed for over 2000 years. The probiotic cultures found in this bottle may help support immunity and healthy digestion and have contributed to the extensive folklore surrounding this beverage. Referred to in ancient texts, kefir is more than a probiotic superfood; kefir is a storied historic artifact.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein10g
Calcium390mg30%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D3.8Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pasteurized Lowfat Milk, Nonfat Milk, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Natural Strawberry Flavor, Natural Flavors, Red Beet Juice (For Color), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Live and Active Cultures

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More