Lifeway Organic Plain Unsweetened Kefir Cultured Whole Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0001707707232
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein10g
Calcium390mg30%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Organic Milk, Pectin, Vitamin D3, Live and Active Cultures
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
