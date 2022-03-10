Light Mountain® Natural works with your current hair color by coating each strand with a luminous layer of color. The natural botanicals protect and nourish hair and help restore body and shine, while gently depositing color. Our formulas use a finer mesh powder. The prepared hair color will have a creamier consistency allowing for smoother application, easier rinsing, and better color release. No ammonia, no peroxide, no metallic salts, no PPD, cruelty-free, no animal ingredients, and no animal testing. Certified Organic by International Certification Services, Inc.

100% Premium Henna