Hover to Zoom
Lighthouse Christian Products 16 oz Philippians 1-3 Artisan Doodles A Better Place
1UPC: 0066766518675
Purchase Options
Product Details
No kitchen is complete without the right set of Kitchenware products. Kitchenware is also required to store dry food, or even left overs. Now maintain your kitchen in an organized manner with the array of kitchenware.Features
- Rounded mug feels good to hold and carries an uplifting greeting You make the world a better place
- Scripture quote I thank God every time I remember you. Philippians 1:3
- White ceramic; Doodles Collection in trending style
- Tag You are loved, a blessing, amazing
- Isbn: 141215
- Speedy No.: 141215
- CPC Super: Home Decor
- CPC Primary: Tabletop
- CPC Sub: Mug
- Author: Lighthouse Christ
- Publisher: Lighthouse Christian Products
- On Hand: 500+
- Binding: Ceramic
- Capacity: 16 oz
- Weight: 1 lbs