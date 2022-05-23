Like Air Butter & Salt Puffcorn
Product Details
BUTTER & SALT, THE PERFECT COMBO! Our Butter & Salt Like Air puffcorn tastes like your favorite movie theater snack but with zero artificial ingredients. Bursting with buttery goodness, this melt-in-your-mouth snack will leave you smiling and reaching for more!
- LIKE AIR BAKED PUFFCORN: Our puffcorn is a delicious, light and airy puffed snack that melts in your mouth. At only 50 CALORIES PER CUP, you can eat to your heart's delight and feel lighter than air! Proudly made in the USA.
- NON-GMO CORN & NOTHING ARTIFICIAL: Like Air is made from non-GMO corn and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. You can feel good about eating it and sharing with family and friends.
- WON'T GET STUCK IN YOUR TEETH: Unlike popcorn, PUFFCORN contains no hulls or hard kernels and won't get stuck in your teeth. How awesome is that!
- GLUTEN-FREE AND FREE FROM 7 OF THE 8 MAJOR ALLERGENS: Like Air Butter & Salt is naturally gluten-free and also free from major allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, eggs, fish and shellfish. Produced in a nut-free facility.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Non-GMO Corn Meal, Non-GMO Sunflower Oil, Butter & Salt Seasoning (Whey, Butter, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Salt, Natural Flavor, Turmeric Extract For Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More