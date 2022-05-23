Like Air Pancake Puffcorn
Product Details
PANCAKES, NO WAY! We’ve captured that delicious mouth-watering flavor of pancakes in our Like Air Pancake puffcorn. With a hint of maple syrup, this sweet & salty melt-in-your- mouth snack will leave you smiling and reaching for more!
- LIKE AIR BAKED PUFFCORN: Our puffcorn is a delicious, light and airy puffed snack that melts in your mouth. At only 50 CALORIES PER CUP, you can eat to your heart's delight and feel lighter than air! Proudly made in the USA.
- NON-GMO CORN & NOTHING ARTIFICIAL: Like Air is made from non-GMO corn and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. You can feel good about eating it and sharing with family and friends.
- WON'T GET STUCK IN YOUR TEETH: Unlike popcorn, PUFFCORN contains no hulls or hard kernels and won't get stuck in your teeth. How awesome is that!
- GLUTEN-FREE AND FREE FROM 8 OF THE 8 MAJOR ALLERGENS: Like Air PANCAKE is naturally gluten-free and also free from major allergens including milk, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, eggs, fish and shellfish. Produced in a nut-free facility.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Non-GMO Corn Meal, Non-GMO Sunflower Oil, Non-GMO Pancake Seasoning (Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavors)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More