Like Air Pancake Puffcorn Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Like Air Pancake Puffcorn Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Like Air Pancake Puffcorn

4 ozUPC: 0085001433500
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

PANCAKES, NO WAY! We’ve captured that delicious mouth-watering flavor of pancakes in our Like Air Pancake puffcorn. With a hint of maple syrup, this sweet & salty melt-in-your- mouth snack will leave you smiling and reaching for more!

  • LIKE AIR BAKED PUFFCORN: Our puffcorn is a delicious, light and airy puffed snack that melts in your mouth. At only 50 CALORIES PER CUP, you can eat to your heart's delight and feel lighter than air! Proudly made in the USA.
  • NON-GMO CORN & NOTHING ARTIFICIAL: Like Air is made from non-GMO corn and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. You can feel good about eating it and sharing with family and friends.
  • WON'T GET STUCK IN YOUR TEETH: Unlike popcorn, PUFFCORN contains no hulls or hard kernels and won't get stuck in your teeth. How awesome is that!
  • GLUTEN-FREE AND FREE FROM 8 OF THE 8 MAJOR ALLERGENS: Like Air PANCAKE is naturally gluten-free and also free from major allergens including milk, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, eggs, fish and shellfish. Produced in a nut-free facility.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 3 Cups
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg6%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium7mg1%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium9mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Non-GMO Corn Meal, Non-GMO Sunflower Oil, Non-GMO Pancake Seasoning (Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavors)

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More