4 ozUPC: 0085001433501
Product Details

AMERICAN CHEDDAR, THE WORLD'S BEST! Our Like Air American Cheddar puffcorn is crafted with premium white cheddar cheese from the heart of the USA! This deliciously cheesy melt-in-your-mouth snack will leave you smiling and reaching for more! Contains 2 large multi-serve 4oz bags.

  • LIKE AIR BAKED PUFFCORN: Our puffcorn is a delicious, light and airy puffed snack that melts in your mouth. At only 50 CALORIES PER CUP, you can eat to your heart's delight and feel lighter than air! Proudly made in the USA.
  • NON-GMO CORN & NOTHING ARTIFICIAL: Like Air is made from non-GMO corn and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. You can feel good about eating it and sharing with family and friends.
  • WON'T GET STUCK IN YOUR TEETH: Unlike popcorn, PUFFCORN contains no hulls or hard kernels and won't get stuck in your teeth. How awesome is that!
  • GLUTEN-FREE AND FREE FROM 7 OF THE 8 MAJOR ALLERGENS: Like Air White Cheddar is naturally gluten-free and also free from major allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, eggs, fish and shellfish. Produced in a nut-free facility.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 3 Cups
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2g9%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium53mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium88mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Non-GMO Corn Meal, Non-GMO Sunflower Oil, White Cheddar Seasoning (Whey, Buttermilk Solids, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Non-Fat Dry Milk, Salt, Natural Flavors, Butter, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Citric Acid)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
