Lindt Gourmet Truffles Assorted Chocolates in Heart Gift Box Valentine Candy
Show your love for that special one this Valentine's Day with a delectable selection of gourmet truffles encased in a heart-shaped box. Lindt Gourmet Truffles are the perfect accompaniment to this most romantic of days. This box contains irresistibly smooth Milk, Dark, 60% Extra Dark, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Chocolate truffles, making it perfect for gifting or sharing with that special someone. The modern, floral design is sure to wow anyone who your hear belongs to. Discover the Lindt gourmet truffle. They are exquisite and delicious. Lovingly crafted by the Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers, our chocolate truffles make the perfect gift to delight someone special and provide a unique and rewarding chocolate experience.
- The assortment of Milk, Dark, 60% Extra Dark, Caramel, Hazelnut and White Chocolate truffles enrobed truffles provides an indulgent variety
- This heart-shaped box of Gourmet Chocolate truffles is the perfect Valentine’s gift to share the love with someone special
- Perfect for a romantic evening at home or as a surprise gift
- Share the passion of gourmet chocolate with someone special
- Made by Master Chocolatiers with premium ingredients from world-renowned regions
Sugar, cocoa butter, vegetable oil (coconut, palm kernel), chocolate, milk, skim milk, milkfat, soy lecithin (emulsifier), coated cocoa nibs (cocoa nibs, gum arabic, artificial flavor), barley malt powder, caramel paste [sugar, cocoa butter, cream, salt, soy lecithin (emulsifier)], natural and artificial flavors, vanilla seeds, salt.
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
