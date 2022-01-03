Lindt Gourmet Truffles Assorted Chocolates in Heart Gift Box Valentine Candy Perspective: front
Lindt Gourmet Truffles Assorted Chocolates in Heart Gift Box Valentine Candy

6.8 ozUPC: 0000954243499
Product Details

Show your love for that special one this Valentine's Day with a delectable selection of gourmet truffles encased in a heart-shaped box. Lindt Gourmet Truffles are the perfect accompaniment to this most romantic of days. This box contains irresistibly smooth Milk, Dark, 60% Extra Dark, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Chocolate truffles, making it perfect for gifting or sharing with that special someone. The modern, floral design is sure to wow anyone who your hear belongs to. Discover the Lindt gourmet truffle. They are exquisite and delicious. Lovingly crafted by the Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers, our chocolate truffles make the perfect gift to delight someone special and provide a unique and rewarding chocolate experience.

  • The assortment of Milk, Dark, 60% Extra Dark, Caramel, Hazelnut and White Chocolate truffles enrobed truffles provides an indulgent variety
  • This heart-shaped box of Gourmet Chocolate truffles is the perfect Valentine’s gift to share the love with someone special
  • Perfect for a romantic evening at home or as a surprise gift
  • Share the passion of gourmet chocolate with someone special
  • Made by Master Chocolatiers with premium ingredients from world-renowned regions

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium47mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium98mg2%
Vitamin A0mg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, cocoa butter, vegetable oil (coconut, palm kernel), chocolate, milk, skim milk, milkfat, soy lecithin (emulsifier), coated cocoa nibs (cocoa nibs, gum arabic, artificial flavor), barley malt powder, caramel paste [sugar, cocoa butter, cream, salt, soy lecithin (emulsifier)], natural and artificial flavors, vanilla seeds, salt.

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...