Let the one you love experience the ultimate chocolate indulgence this Valentine's Day with irresistibly smooth Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles. Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles are the perfect way to show your love and appreciation. This 8.5 oz bag contains individually wrapped Milk Chocolate truffles made with the highest quality ingredients from around the world. Discover the LINDOR truffle. Smooth, melting, luscious. When you break its shell, LINDOR starts to melt and so will your heart. LINDOR truffles make the perfect gift to delight someone special.