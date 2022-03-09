Lindt LINDOR Valentine Milk Chocolate Truffles Candy Perspective: front
Lindt LINDOR Valentine Milk Chocolate Truffles Candy

8.5 ozUPC: 0000954201931
Product Details

Let the one you love experience the ultimate chocolate indulgence this Valentine's Day with irresistibly smooth Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles. Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles are the perfect way to show your love and appreciation. This 8.5 oz bag contains individually wrapped Milk Chocolate truffles made with the highest quality ingredients from around the world. Discover the LINDOR truffle. Smooth, melting, luscious. When you break its shell, LINDOR starts to melt and so will your heart. LINDOR truffles make the perfect gift to delight someone special.

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g22%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium35mg2%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [ Sugar , Milk , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate , Soya Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Barley Malt Powder , Vanillin ( Artificial Flavoring ) ] , Vegetable Oil ( Coconut , Palm Kernel ) , Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Soya Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) , Barley Malt Powder , Artificial Flavors .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

