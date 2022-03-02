This Lipton Black Tea contains flavonoids, which, along with a diet consistent with dietary guidelines, can help maintain heart health. Drinking tea has so many benefits. Did you know regular consumption of black or green tea can help support a healthy heart? Daily consumption of 2-3 cups of unsweetened brewed tea provides 200-500 mg of flavonoids that can help support a healthy heart as part of a diet consistent with dietary guidelines. Our Master Blenders have crafted a delicious blend that includes carefully selected and fresh-pressed tea leaves that capture as much natural tea taste as possible. Lipton Black Tea is made with real tea leaves that have been specially blended to enjoy hot or iced. Served iced, Lipton Black Tea is the perfect addition to any of your meals because is naturally tasty and refreshing. To enjoy iced, simply brew 4 tea bags with 1 quart boiling water, steep 3 minutes, sweeten, and add 3 quarts of fresh cold water and ice. Then sip and let great-tasting Lipton black tea brighten your day!

Lipton Black Tea Bags are picked at the peak of freshness for a naturally smooth taste

Carefully selected and fresh-pressed tea leaves, capturing as much natural tea taste as possible

Sturdy, secure lock-box for easy storage, and wrapped stay fresh tea trays to help preserve great tea taste and aroma in each tea bag

Like other hot and iced tea, wine and cocoa, Lipton Tea contains flavonoids. Consuming flavonoids as part of your everyday diet can help maintain a healthy heart

Lipton Black Tea is made with only 100% Rainforest Alliance certified tea bags

With 55 mg per 8-ounce serving, Lipton Black Tea contains less caffeine than coffee — and it contains 10 mg of theanine, an amino acid that is almost unique to tea