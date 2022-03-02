Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Phosphoric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Polyphosphates (To Protect Flavor), Potassium Benzoate (Preserves Freshness), Gum Arabic, Potassium Sorbate (Preserves Freshness), Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Blue 1

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

