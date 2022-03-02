Hover to Zoom
Lipton Brisk Fruit Punch 1 Liter Bottle
1 LUPC: 0001200056749
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Phosphoric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Polyphosphates (To Protect Flavor), Potassium Benzoate (Preserves Freshness), Gum Arabic, Potassium Sorbate (Preserves Freshness), Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More