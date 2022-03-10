Lipton® Detox Dandelion Nettle Grapefruit Green Tea Bags
Product Details
Bounce back to you with the new Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, featuring dandelion, nettle, and grapefruit. The Detox herbal infusion is the perfect companion to clean eating*. Carefully selected botanicals are blended with green tea and grapefruit essential oil that make every cup delicious.Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup, brew tea bag 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water for a relaxing hot beverage.Wellbeing by Lipton. Feel Happy & Healthy. Each item in the Lipton Wellness Range is crafted for those moments in life when you need some extra self-care.
- Carefully selected botanicals like dandelion and nettle are blended with green tea and natural essential oils
- Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup or herbal tea, brew 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water. Drink hot or iced.
- Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea is a well-balanced combination of grapefruit, dandelion and nettle
- Makes 15 servings of Lipton Detox herbal supplement per carton. Serve as a hot beverage by brewing hot tea or pour over ice for a refreshing ice tea.
- The green tea in Lipton Detox is 100% Rainforest Alliance certified
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Echinacea Purpurea (Aerial Parts), Green Tea Leaves, Organic Rosemary Leaves, Licorice Root, Roasted Chicory Root, Natural Flavor, Grapefruit Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.