Lipton® Detox Dandelion Nettle Grapefruit Green Tea Bags

15 ctUPC: 0004100000359
Product Details

Bounce back to you with the new Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, featuring dandelion, nettle, and grapefruit. The Detox herbal infusion is the perfect companion to clean eating*. Carefully selected botanicals are blended with green tea and grapefruit essential oil that make every cup delicious.Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup, brew tea bag 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water for a relaxing hot beverage.Wellbeing by Lipton. Feel Happy & Healthy. Each item in the Lipton Wellness Range is crafted for those moments in life when you need some extra self-care.

  • Carefully selected botanicals like dandelion and nettle are blended with green tea and natural essential oils
  • Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup or herbal tea, brew 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water. Drink hot or iced.
  • Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea is a well-balanced combination of grapefruit, dandelion and nettle
  • Makes 15 servings of Lipton Detox herbal supplement per carton. Serve as a hot beverage by brewing hot tea or pour over ice for a refreshing ice tea.
  • The green tea in Lipton Detox is 100% Rainforest Alliance certified

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (1.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Echinacea Purpurea (Aerial Parts), Green Tea Leaves, Organic Rosemary Leaves, Licorice Root, Roasted Chicory Root, Natural Flavor, Grapefruit Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
