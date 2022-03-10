Bounce back to you with the new Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, featuring dandelion, nettle, and grapefruit. The Detox herbal infusion is the perfect companion to clean eating*. Carefully selected botanicals are blended with green tea and grapefruit essential oil that make every cup delicious.Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup, brew tea bag 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water for a relaxing hot beverage.Wellbeing by Lipton. Feel Happy & Healthy. Each item in the Lipton Wellness Range is crafted for those moments in life when you need some extra self-care.

Carefully selected botanicals like dandelion and nettle are blended with green tea and natural essential oils

Enjoy a daily cup or two of Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement to supplement your varied, balanced diet. For the perfect cup or herbal tea, brew 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water. Drink hot or iced.

Lipton Detox Herbal Supplement with Green Tea is a well-balanced combination of grapefruit, dandelion and nettle

Makes 15 servings of Lipton Detox herbal supplement per carton. Serve as a hot beverage by brewing hot tea or pour over ice for a refreshing ice tea.

The green tea in Lipton Detox is 100% Rainforest Alliance certified

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.