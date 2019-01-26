Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: back
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: left
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: right
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: top
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Lipton® Extra Bold Premium Black Tea Bags

400 ctUPC: 0004100000524
Product Details

America's favorite tea brings you a stronger flavored, great tasting, aromatic and high caffeine tea! You'll surely get the boost you need to keep going throughout your day. Freshly picked and pressed tea leaves are delivered in stringless, tagless tea bags enabling amazing flavor release. Like all of Lipton's tea, Extra Bold is Rainforest Alliance Certified. This means that Lipton works with the Rainforest Alliance to improve the social, environmental, and economic conditions of the people who grow and pick every leaf in your cup. To prepare a single cup of hot extra bold black tea, pour boiling water over an Extra Bold tea bag,brew for two to three minutes, stir in milkif desiredand sweeten to taste for a delicious milk tea. To prepare a quart of iced black tea, place three to four tea bags in a quart heatproof pitcher, brew for four minutes in four cups of boiling waterand stir in ice or set in therefrigerator to chill.

  • 5 boxes with 80 tea bags in each of them: total of 400 tea bags
  • Aromatic, premium black tea
  • Made from fresh pressed black tea leaves
  • Unsweetened Tea, No sugar added, no artificial flavors
  • High caffeine black tea for extra energy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Tea

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
