America's favorite tea brings you a stronger flavored, great tasting, aromatic and high caffeine tea! You'll surely get the boost you need to keep going throughout your day. Freshly picked and pressed tea leaves are delivered in stringless, tagless tea bags enabling amazing flavor release. Like all of Lipton's tea, Extra Bold is Rainforest Alliance Certified. This means that Lipton works with the Rainforest Alliance to improve the social, environmental, and economic conditions of the people who grow and pick every leaf in your cup. To prepare a single cup of hot extra bold black tea, pour boiling water over an Extra Bold tea bag,brew for two to three minutes, stir in milkif desiredand sweeten to taste for a delicious milk tea. To prepare a quart of iced black tea, place three to four tea bags in a quart heatproof pitcher, brew for four minutes in four cups of boiling waterand stir in ice or set in therefrigerator to chill.

5 boxes with 80 tea bags in each of them: total of 400 tea bags

Aromatic, premium black tea

Made from fresh pressed black tea leaves

Unsweetened Tea, No sugar added, no artificial flavors

High caffeine black tea for extra energy