Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix
Brighten up your day with delicious Lipton Half & Half Lemonade Iced Tea Mix. Lipton iced tea mix is blended with lemonade flavor to make the most refreshingly delicious drink for you and your family. Lipton Half & Half Lemonade Iced Tea Mix has the freshness of iced tea along with the great taste of cool lemonade. This tea and lemonade flavor mix is a beverage the whole family will love to drink, and is an easy way to refresh your mealtime. With the delicious blend of thirst-quenching Lipton iced tea and the sweet taste of lemonade in simple to make mix, you can enjoy these great flavors anytime of the day.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Instant Tea Powder, Salt, Lemon Juice Solids, Natural Flavor, Carrot Juice (Color)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
