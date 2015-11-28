Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: front
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: back
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: left
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: right
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: top
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: bottom
Lipton Half & Half Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea Mix

47.2 ozUPC: 0004100032177
Product Details

Brighten up your day with delicious Lipton Half & Half Lemonade Iced Tea Mix. Lipton iced tea mix is blended with lemonade flavor to make the most refreshingly delicious drink for you and your family. Lipton Half & Half Lemonade Iced Tea Mix has the freshness of iced tea along with the great taste of cool lemonade. This tea and lemonade flavor mix is a beverage the whole family will love to drink, and is an easy way to refresh your mealtime. With the delicious blend of thirst-quenching Lipton iced tea and the sweet taste of lemonade in simple to make mix, you can enjoy these great flavors anytime of the day.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Instant Tea Powder, Salt, Lemon Juice Solids, Natural Flavor, Carrot Juice (Color)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More