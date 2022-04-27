Lipton® Kosher Matzo Ball and Soup Mix
Product Details
Enjoy Lipton Soup Matzo Ball Mix. Lipton Kosher Soup Secrets is great for Mexican Noodle Soup, Hot & Sour Soup, Asian Noodle Soup, Thai Chicken Soup or the just Chicken Noodle Soup.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Wheat Flour), Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Potato Starch, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophophate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Spices, Turmeric Oleoresin (For Color), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More