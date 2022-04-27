Ingredients

Matzo Meal (Wheat Flour), Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Potato Starch, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophophate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Spices, Turmeric Oleoresin (For Color), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

