4.3 ozUPC: 0004100014066
Enjoy Lipton Soup Matzo Ball Mix. Lipton Kosher Soup Secrets is great for Mexican Noodle Soup, Hot & Sour Soup, Asian Noodle Soup, Thai Chicken Soup or the just Chicken Noodle Soup.

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1350mg58.7%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Matzo Meal (Wheat Flour), Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Potato Starch, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophophate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Spices, Turmeric Oleoresin (For Color), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

